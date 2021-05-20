Baton Rouge Regional will allow 100 percent capacity

There will be 100 percent capacity allowed at Tiger Park this weekend for the Baton Rouge Regional.

The NCAA announcing Wednesday that local authorities can determine fan capacities at championship events.

2-seed Louisiana softball will begin the regional with 3-seed George Washington at 5:30 p.m. Friday. LSU will host McNeese in the opening game at 3 p.m.

