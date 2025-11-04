Ball State holds off Louisiana in back-and-forth battle

MUNCIE, Ind. — Despite a strong first-half surge from De’vion Lavergne (10 points) and Jamyron Keller (21 points), the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns fell 75-64 to Ball State on Monday in the MAC-Sun Belt Challenge.

Louisiana trailed early, but Lavergne helped keep the Cajuns within reach. The sophomore forward used a smooth pump fake and step-through layup to cut the deficit to 12-8 in the first half, then added a key three-pointer late in the period.

With under 20 seconds remaining in the half, Lavergne found Keller, who buried a go-ahead three-pointer — capping a six-point burst in just 30 seconds to send Louisiana into halftime leading 29-28.

Sophomore Jaxson Olvera provided a spark after the break, connecting on a pair of three points to complete a 13 point outing.

However, Ball State responded behind Armoni Zeigler (13 points), who scored through contact on a spin move and converted a three-point play to put the Cardinals ahead 42-39. Keller later tied it with another triple, but Zeigler continued to take over down the stretch.

Zeigler’s acrobatic layup with just over five minutes remaining pushed Ball State’s lead to five, and the Cardinals closed the game on a late run to seal the victory.

Louisiana drops to 0-1 in MAC-Sun Belt Challenge play and will return to Lafayette for its home opener against Southeastern on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 pm.

