Arrighetti leads Cajuns' to a 7-2 victory over TCU

Louisiana Baseball plays host to No. 15 TCU for a three-game series at M.L. 'Tigue' Moore Field at Russo Park.

In-game one Spencer Arrighetti lead the Cajuns on the mound with 8 strikeouts. The former Horned Frog would give up nothing until the 7th when Conner Shepherd recorded a single run homer, 4-1. Brandon Talley is able to close out the inning which allowed the Cajuns to get their bats going.

Ben Fitzgerald and Tyler Robertson bring in the Cajun's bulk of the runs with two 3-run homers.

Game two of the series is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.

