Anderson leads Texas State past Louisiana 55-43

LAFAYETTE — Kyra Anderson scored a game-high 20 points and Texas State used a strong second and third quarter to pull away from Louisiana for a 55-43 Saturday afternoon at the Cajundome.

Texas State (7-8, 3-2 Sun Belt) erased an early deficit and took control by holding Louisiana to just six points in the second quarter. The Bobcats outscored the Ragin’ Cajuns 31-19 over the middle two periods to build a double-digit cushion it would not relinquish.Anderson finished 8 of 12 from the field and added 11 rebounds for her double-double.

KP Parr chipped in six points, eight assists and six rebounds, while Saniya Burks and Taleiyah Gibbs combined for 10 points.

Texas State shot 41.3% from the field and was perfect at the free-throw line, converting all 16 attempts.Louisiana (1-15, 0-6) led 13-12 after the opening quarter but struggled offensively for much of the afternoon, shooting just 26.2% overall.

The Cajuns were held to 13 points in the third quarter and never closed closer than eight points in the final period.

Imani Daniel led Louisiana with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Kahlen Norris added six points and six rebounds. Mikaylah Manley and Lily Ba each scored six points off the bench for the Cajuns.

Texas State held advantages in points in the paint (32-18) and fast-break points (9-5), while also forcing 14 Louisiana turnovers.

The Bobcats led for more than 31 minutes and pushed the margin to as many as 17 points late in the fourth quarter.

Louisiana continues conference play on Thursday, Jan. 15, looking for its first league win of the season.

