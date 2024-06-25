Alyson Habetz Named Louisiana Softball Head Coach

LAFAYETTE – Alyson Habetz, a celebrated Ragin’ Cajuns student-athlete and renowned softball coach, has been named the fifth head coach in Louisiana Softball’s storied history, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard announced today (June 25).

Habetz will be formally introduced as the Ragin’ Cajuns new leader during a press conference on Friday, June 28 at 11:00 a.m. in the stadium club at Russo Park.

Habetz resumes her coaching career that includes 25 years of high-achieving success with the University of Alabama’s nationally recognized Crimson Tide softball program, serving most recently as associate head coach from 2008-2023. Working on Patrick Murphy’s staff, she helped guide Alabama to six SEC regular season titles, five SEC Tournament titles, 14 Women's College World Series appearances and in 2012 the Tide won its first national championship and the first for any Southeastern Conference program.

“I am beyond thrilled to announce Alyson Habetz as our next head softball coach,” Maggard said. “She brings a tremendous amount of passion, knowledge and culture to our nationally ranked program. Alyson is highly respected in the industry and I am very excited about the future of Louisiana Softball under her leadership.”

A native of nearby Crowley, Louisiana, Habetz ascends to the head coach ranks in her hometown area of the Acadiana region. A basketball and softball player for the Ragin’ Cajuns from 1990-95, she returns to where her impactful contributions to women’s athletics began.

“I am honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity that Dr. Savoie and Dr. Maggard have provided to lead one of the premiere softball programs in the country at a place I call home, the University of Louisiana,” Habetz said. “This is where my softball journey began and my love for the Ragin' Cajuns program, its fans, and the community runs deep.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to continue the championship tradition Coach Girouard started many years ago, and I’m equally excited to build a positive team culture that will enable our athletes to thrive both on and off the field.”

After shining on the stage as a student-athlete, Habetz entered the collegiate softball coaching ranks on September 21, 1998 joining Murphy’s staff at Alabama. From that point on, she played a significant role in developing the Tide into one of the nation’s perennial elite.

Working primarily with the Crimson Tide’s outfielders during her tenure in Tuscaloosa, Habetz helped mentor many All-Americans including four-time honorees Kelly Kretschman (1998-2001), Brittany Rogers (2006-09) and Haylie McCleney (2013-16).

In addition to the championships and postseason successes, together Habetz and Murphy directed Alabama to 1,238 victories, a 73 percent winning percentage in SEC play, 61 NFCA All-Americans, 111 NFCA All-South Region awards, 110 All-SEC honorees, 63 Academic All-America honors and 288 SEC Academic Honor Roll selections. Their staff was honored as NFCA South Region Coaching Staff of the Year 10 times and captured the 2012 NFCA National Coaching Staff of the Year award.

Prior to beginning her coaching career in collegiate softball, Habetz spent four years in women’s professional baseball following her days as a Ragin’ Cajun. She joined the pitching rotation with the Colorado Silver Bullets women’s professional baseball team in 1995 and completed with the organization for three years before joining the Long Beach Aces in the Women’s Professional Baseball League as a first baseman and pitcher.

Collegiately at then-USL, Habetz displayed her talents on both the basketball court and softball diamond. She was a 1,000-point performer in basketball and as a member of the softball squad earned third team All-America, All-South Region, All-Louisiana and Academic All-America honors. In 1993, Habetz and the Ragin' Cajuns made it all the way to the Women's College World Series.

As a high schooler in Crowley, she became the first female in the state of Louisiana to play high school baseball, earning All-District honors at Notre Dame High School while earning all-state honors as a basketball player. Habetz also excelled in the classroom, representing the NDHS Class of 1990 as its salutatorian.

Habetz was inducted into the University of Louisiana’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003, the Louisiana High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2006 and the West Alabama Softball Hall of Fame in 2019.

A 1995 graduate of then-USL, she is the youngest of eight children and the daughter of Leonard and Deanna Habetz of Crowley.

