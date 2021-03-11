Akwuba named defensive player of the year, Russell all-conference

Cedric Russell and Theo Akwuba each picked up postseason honors on Thursday when the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball duo was named to the 2020-21 All-Sun Belt Conference team in an announcement by the league office.

Russell, the league’s third-leading scorer, was a first-team selection while Akwuba, the league leader in blocks, was a second-team pick and the SBC Defensive Player of the Year.

Russell finished among the SBC leaders in scoring, 3-point field goal percentage and 3-pointers made per game. The senior guard was 14th nationally in total made 3-pointers (76), 15th in 3-point FG attempts (190), 21st in 3-pointers per game (2.92), 22nd in total field goal attempts (363) and 36th in 3-point FG percentage (40.0)

The 6-foot-2 guard produced 10 games with 20-or-more points, with a season-high 30 coming at Arkansas State. Russell had 17 games with three or more 3-pointers with a season-high six coming at Texas State.

Russell opened the year with 26 points against then top-ranked Baylor in the #VegasBubble and scored 20-plus points in consecutive wins over in-state foes Louisiana Tech, New Orleans and McNeese.

Akwuba led the league in blocked shots while being ranked among the league leaders in rebounds, offensive rebounds, field goal percentage and double-doubles (10).

The University of Portland transfer finished third on the team in scoring and ranked seventh nationally in total blocks (68), 12th in offensive rebounds per game (3.77), 13th in total rebounds (243), 14th in blocks per game (2.64), 19th in double-doubles and 28th in rebounds per game

Akwuba scored 22 points, on 9-of-9 shooting with his first career 3-pointer, and grabbed eight rebounds in his Louisiana debut against then top-ranked Baylor in the #VegasBubble. He recorded 17 games with 10-or-more points and 12 contests with 10-plus rebounds. The 6-11 post player had a three-game stretch where he averaged 6.7 blocks including back-to-back seven-block performances.

He scored career-high 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting with 10 rebounds in win over Arkansas State and pulled down career-high 16 rebounds in regular-season finale at Little Rock before posting double-double (19 points, 14 rebounds) against South Alabama in SBC quarterfinals.

2020-21 SUN BELT MEN’S BASKETBALL POSTSEASON HONORS

All-Sun Belt First Team

DeVante Jones, Coastal Carolina

Michael Flowers, South Alabama

Mason Harrell, Texas State

Cedric Russell, Louisiana

Norchad Omier, Arkansas State

All-Sun Belt Second Team

Shahada Wells, UTA

Marquis Eaton, Arkansas State

Corey Allen, Georgia State

Justin Forrest, App State

Theo Akwuba, Louisiana

All-Sun Belt Third Team

Caleb Asberry, Texas State

Ruot Monyyong, Little Rock

Michael Almonacy, App State

Adrian Delph, App State

Eliel Nsoseme, Georgia State

Men's Basketball Player of the Year: DeVante Jones, Coastal Carolina

Men's Basketball Defensive Player of the Year: Theo Akwuba, Louisiana

Men's Basketball Freshman of the Year: Norchad Omier, Arkansas State

Men's Basketball Newcomer of the Year: Michael Flowers, South Alabama

Joe Gottfried Coach of the Year: Terrence Johnson, Texas State

