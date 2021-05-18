Ahead of their regional, the Cajuns find comfort in familiarity

There is one thing on Gerry Glasco's mind: "I don't want to be known as 'Regional Glasco.' I want to get that off my back."

The last Louisiana softball team to advance to the Super Regionals was the 2016 squad. To get out of the first weekend this year the Cajuns will have to navigate some familiar territory. The Cajuns are playing in the Baton Rouge Regional, where two of their opponents, LSU and McNeese, they've already seen twice each.

Late comebacks lifted Louisiana to two wins against McNeese, while sloppy play doomed the team in both games against LSU.

Regardless of results, the experience of playing under the lights in Baton Rouge is priceless.

"This year at LSU, all the transfers that came in got to see the atmosphere, the packed stadium, the way Cajun fans and LSU fans argue and everything," said senior infielder Alissa Dalton. "I think it helps a lot with nerves and pressure, everyone knows what to expect when they go in there."

This week's trip to Baton Rouge is the third regional trip there for Louisiana since 2017. The Cajuns are 3-6 against LSU in that time-frame. The team has never played George Washington, the fourth team in the group, but has a long relationship with McNeeese. The Cajuns have beaten the Cowgirls more than 100 times including twice this season.

"McNeese is a really well coached team and very talented," said Glasco. "LSU is extremely well coach and talented team. It'll be a great playoff atmosphere. Great for the fans and Louisiana. Great for the youth softball players and the families that follow the sport. I think it's a great win for Louisiana softball."

Louisiana has qualified for NCAA Regionals in each season of Gerry Glasco's tenure. The Cajuns lost in the regional championship in both tournament.

------------------------------------------------------------

