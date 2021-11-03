A Royal Journey: The Crowning of TJ Wisham and Brianna Franklin

TJ Wisham is a running back for Louisiana Football.

Brianna Franklin is a defensive specialist for Ragin' Cajuns Volleyball.

Together, they made UL Homecoming history Saturday by being crowned King and Queen. They became the first athletic pair to win both crowns. Wisham and Franklin became the 2nd African-American duo in school history to be named king and queen. Meanwhile, Wisham is the first UL footbal player to be crowned as king.

Hear from Wisham and Franklin on their historic journey to becoming UL Royalty.

