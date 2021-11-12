3View: No. 24 Louisiana set for road clash with Troy

Louisiana (8-1) at Troy (5-4)

Game Time: 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: ESPN1420

Mic'd Up: WSFA Anchor Hailey Sutton| UL vs. Troy Preview

Following a narrow 21-17 victory over Georgia State last Thursday, No. 24 Louisiana Football will begin a two-game road stretch against Troy Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be available to be streamed live on ESPN+.

With last week's win, Louisiana clinched its fourth straight Sun Belt West Championship.

The Ragin' Cajuns enter the contest on a program-best nine-game win streak and are in search of their 13th consecutive road victory over a league opponent, a run that dates back to the 2018 season.

On Sunday, Louisiana was tabbed 24th in the AP Top 25 poll for the second consecutive week and was slated 25th in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The two programs have met 17 times previously with Troy holding a narrow 9-8 advantage. The team's last clash came on Nov. 30, 2019 when the Ragin' Cajuns prevailed with a 31-30 victory at Cajun Field.

The Trojans come into the contest at 5-4 following a 31-24 victory over South Alabama on Saturday. The game will serve as Troy's 2021 homecoming.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel