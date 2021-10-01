Watch
3View: Louisiana set for Sun Belt clash with South Alabama

Posted at 3:50 PM, Oct 01, 2021
Louisiana (3-1) at South Alabama (3-0)
Game Time: 7:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: ESPN1420
Following a 28-20 victory over Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt Conference opener, Louisiana Football will square off against South Alabama Saturday at 7 p.m. in Mobile, Ala. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Last week's win marked head coach Billy Napier's 20th victory over a conference opponent. Napier enters the upcoming contest with a perfect 13-0 record against Sun Belt West opponents.

The Ragin' Cajuns have prevailed victorious in their last six meetings with the Jaguars and hold a 7-2 all-time series lead.

Louisiana has performed well away from Cajun field in Napier's tenure, the program currently has an active five-game road win streak over conference opponents.

South Alabama enters the weekend following a Week 4 bye and holds a 3-0 record with victories over Southern Miss, Bowling Green, and Alcorn State.

