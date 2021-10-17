UL not letting their guard down against Arkansas State

LAFAYETTE — Statements were made last Tuesday when UL put on a showing against Appalachian State.

In the 41-13 victory, they proved that their first win over the Mountaineers in 2020 wasn't a fluke.

Their words.

Although the win is worth celebrating, their mindset now turns to another nationally televised match-up with Arkansas State.

Last season, the Cajuns got the homecoming win over the Red Wolves in a one score game, 27-20.

A-State's last game this season was October 7th. So by game time, it would have been two weeks since they've had live action.

UL head coach Billy Napier says that they recognize that the wolves will be fresh and that's one of many reasons why they have to play their best game.

"We know were going to get Arkansas State's best effort. They had an open date, says Napier. "They got good coaches and good players and we're playing at their place so we're about to start that preparation and looking forward to that challenge."

Arkansas State is 1-5 on the season giving up 280 points. They haven't won since their season opener to Central Arkansas.

Although this may be a pro for the Cajuns, the record is no excuse to let their guard down.

Defensive back Brandon Bishop says they'll have to build off their momentum from last week and go into the game with the same mindset.

"Any team in this conference, they have athletes and great players so we're just going to have to play them as hard as we played App (State) and even harder," says Bishop.

Kick-off against Arkansas State will be at 6:30 in Jonesboro.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel