Trey Amos, other 337 stars await 2025 NFL Draft call

LAFAYETTE — As more than 250 NFL hopefuls wait by their phones this week, a handful of prospects with ties to Louisiana’s 337 area code are hoping to turn their dreams into reality during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Many of these players were once featured in our Super 16 rankings during their high school days, and now they stand on the doorstep of the professional careers.

Leading the way is Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos, who’s projected by multiple mock drafts to be a first-round pick, potentially landing with the Buffalo Bills at No. 30 overall. Amos, a former Ragin’ Cajun and New Iberia native, shined for the Rebels in 2024, totaling 50 tackles, a team-high 13 pass deflections, and three interceptions. If selected by Buffalo, he’d join fellow Acadiana preps alum Keon Coleman on the Bills roster.

Amos isn’t the only Rebel from the 337 in this year’s class. His teammate, wide receiver Tre Harris, is also draft eligible. The former Comeaux star led Ole Miss in both receptions (60) and receiving yards (1,030), despite playing in just eight games. He also notched seven touchdowns on the season.

LSU cornerback Zy Alexander, a Loreauville native, also figures to be on several teams’ radars. After transferring to LSU in 2023, Alexander had a standout year in Baton Rouge, posting 33 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions for the Tigers.

Another SEC standout with 337 roots is Georgia running back Trevor Etienne. The Jennings native put together an impressive college career, both with the Florida Gators and in Athens. He finished with 2,081 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground. Now, he looks to join his brother Travis Etienne, Jr. in the NFL ranks.

Jack Bech made a name for himself in his senior year at TCU. The St. Thomas More alum exploded for a team-leading 62 receptions, 1,034 yards, and nine touchdowns in 2024. Bech capped his breakout season with the game-winning touchdown in the Senior Bowl, while wearing his late brother's, Tiger, jersey number.

These local stars — and many more from Acadiana — are hoping this week ends with their name being called and a lifelong dream coming true.

Stay with KATC as our NFL Draft coverage begins Thursday, April 24, during the 6 p.m. newscast. The first round kicks off at 7 p.m.

