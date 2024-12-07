The Resilience of Ben Wooldridge earned him the Sun Belt Offensive Player Of The Year

Injuries have been a recurring theme throughout Ben Wooldridge's career with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, yet his perseverance and dedication to the team have remained steadfast.

Wooldridge first showcased his resilience in 2022 when he stepped in for an injured Chandler Fields, starting five games to help stabilize the Cajuns' offense. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to an ACL tear. The following year, the injury bug struck again—this time it was an injury to his foot. Wooldridge played three games before being sidelined for the rest of the season.

The 2024 season was Wooldridge’s best year. In 10 games, he led a high-powered Ragin’ Cajuns offense, throwing for 2,392 yards and 17 touchdowns. Among his standout performances was a career-defining game against Coastal Carolina, where he racked up 373 passing yards and three touchdowns.

However, Wooldridge’s season was again cut short after he suffered a shoulder injury against South Alabama. Despite missing the remainder of the campaign, his impressive numbers earned him the Sun Belt Offensive Player Of The Year, a testament to his skill and determination.

As the Cajuns prepare for tomorrow’s pivotal game, Head Coach Michael Desormeaux emphasized Wooldridge’s invaluable contribution to the team.

“To play well and win a conference championship for Ben is saying we appreciate that he made our team better,” said Desormeaux. “I think that he set the tone for everything he is. There is no way a quarterback has meant to our team that he has meant to ours.”