The LSUE Bengals are seeking their eighth title in the school's history

LSUE is coming off one of their best seasons.

The ball club won 52 games this year and clinched the one seed heading into the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series.

LSUE had the bases loaded with accomplishments this year. Head Coach Jeff Willis picked up his 1,000th win, the Bengals drove in their fourth 50-plus win season in six years, while losing only seven games this year, to complete the grand slam. They have to win it all in Oklahoma.

“We will take this tournament one game at a time,” said Andrew Lee.

Lafayette players like Lee and Tyson LeBlanc are excited to help lead the Bengals to success.

LeBlanc played at North Vermillion and Lee played at Ascension Episcopal.

They had crossed paths on the diamond a few times and the respect was earned through the love of the game.

“Andrew and I never had those problems,” said LeBlanc. “We competed and were close friends after the game.”

The bond grew more as the two joined forces. The bond between Leblanc and Lee was a pitch and catch.

“He was one of the only guys I talked to on the team last year,” said LeBlanc. “Our conversations vary from baseball to everyday life.”

Despite having a better record a year ago, the Bengals fell short of not making a World Series appearance. This year it seemed like they were ahead of the count.

“We had a good team last year,” said Lee. “We fought, but we didn’t get the results we wanted. This year it seemed like everything fell our way.

