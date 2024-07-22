The deep talent pool in St. Landry Parish

We had a champion from St. Landry Parish last year in the Opelousas Tigers. Each season as the game evolves, the talent level increases in the area, which is a coach's dream.

“I think coaches from around the state come to the area because we hear great things," said the Opelousas Catholic Head Football Coach Cullen Matherne. "The talent around here speaks for itself.”

Newly hired Ville Platte head coach Chris Bland sees a resemblance in the talent level of his players and compares it to what he saw from a former UL star.

“I had a great quarterback at Madison Prep Zeon Chriss," said Bland."I'm hoping I can get the same production with him.”

The pressure is on to keep the ball rolling, and the only way to do that is based on the success that each team has this season.

“We want to show what we can do," said the Opelousas Catholic Vikings outside linebacker Braylin Harris. "We are the last school left that didn’t make a deep run in the playoffs, and I think we are capable of doing that.”