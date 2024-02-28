The Church Point Bears clawed their way to a historic season

History has been made for the Church Point Bears and the season is not completely over yet.

The women's basketball won district this past season and will play in their first-ever semifinal round.

The Lady Bears didn't have much success at first, but as of late things started to turn around.

"The girls' sophomore year is when things started to change, said "Jamal Broussard. "We didn't finish the way we wanted that season. Last year, we got off to a great start, and this year too."

The Bears had a few goals in mind entering the season and one of them was to become district champs.

They finished undefeated in district play and once they were crowned champs it was like a dream come true.

"The night replayed in my mind for a few weeks," said A'Kirra Hagger.

"Our name will be forever placed in history because of our hard work."

Next on the list is winning their first-ever championship.

"That is the goal," said Shaine Parker. "We have to do it for our legacy and for the generation that comes after us.

