The bigger fight: Damon Vincent trains Special Olympic athletes in the local area

Damon Vincent is a professional MMA fighter here in Lafayette, but his full-time job is to train kids and adults with disabilities.

He trained athletes who suffered from disabilities and others who didn’t, but he felt his calling was to help those who needed him most.

“I found myself looking forward to these sessions the most,” said Vincent. “I loved working with everyone, but it meant more to me to train special needs athletes.”

Parents enjoy coming to the gym and watching their kids do fun exercise. The gym may help build strong muscles, but it’s also known to help build confidence.

“My child has become more sure of herself,” said Jere Chassion.”She has matured a lot when it comes to being more social with others.”

Drew Plauche has a spinal cord injury where he is paralyzed from the waist down. He didn’t t know if he would have the power to stand again. Plauche didn’t any doubt dictate his future.

“I started in a wheelchair, “said Plauche.” Getting back to walking around in my everyday life is huge for me. I never thought that I would be able to get back to this point.”

These sessions are known here locally but aim to make it global.

“I’m hoping that this turns into a nationwide movement,” said Vincent. “The goal is for athletes across the country to have access to this.”