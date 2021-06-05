Watch
Sports

Actions

TCU rallies late, tops McNeese in regional play

TCU 12, McNeese 4
items.[0].image.alt
Matthew Hinton/AP
McNeese State outfielder Clayton Rasbeary (34) runs during an NCAA baseball game against Southeastern on Friday, April 2, 2021, in Hammond, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
McNeese St Southeastern Louisiana Baseball
Posted at 10:15 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 23:15:50-04

TCU's 12-4 win over McNeese Friday night doesn't quite tell the whole story.

The Pokes jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first off a Nate Fisbeck hit and Jake Dickerson sac-fly. The team held tightly onto the lead through six innings but after TCU ran starter Jonathan Ellison it was open season.

TCU rallied against McNeese's bullpen, scoring 11 runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Hunter Wolfe, Brayden Taylor, Phillip Sikes, Gray Rodgers and Luke boyers each finished with two hits, and two RBI.

In the loss, McNeese will face Oregon State Saturday. The Pokes face elimination.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.