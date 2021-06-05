TCU rallies late, tops McNeese in regional play

TCU's 12-4 win over McNeese Friday night doesn't quite tell the whole story.

The Pokes jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first off a Nate Fisbeck hit and Jake Dickerson sac-fly. The team held tightly onto the lead through six innings but after TCU ran starter Jonathan Ellison it was open season.

TCU rallied against McNeese's bullpen, scoring 11 runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Hunter Wolfe, Brayden Taylor, Phillip Sikes, Gray Rodgers and Luke boyers each finished with two hits, and two RBI.

In the loss, McNeese will face Oregon State Saturday. The Pokes face elimination.

