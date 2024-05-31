SWLA Secures LHSAA Boys Basketball, Swim, Baseball, and Softball Championships for Two More Years

LAKE CHARLES, La. (May 31, 2024) — Continuing the tradition of being the Youth Sports Capital of Louisiana, the area has secured the hosting rights for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Boys Basketball, Swim, Softball, and Baseball State Championships for an additional two years. The announcement comes after a majority vote by the LHSAA, solidifying Southwest Louisiana as the premier destination for high school athletics in the state.

LHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships will take place from March 10-15, 2025, and March 9-14, 2026, at the Burton Complex in Lake Charles. The 2025 event will mark the twelfth consecutive year the championships have been held at this venue, with 40 teams competing for the title. The tournament historically draws about 18,000 attendees over its six-day duration.



LHSAA Softball State Tournament is scheduled for May 2-3, 2025, and May 1-2, 2026, at the Frasch Park Softball Complex in Sulphur. This event has been a staple at Sulphur Parks and Recreation for 23 consecutive years, with nearly 13,000 spectators attending in 2024.



LHSAA Baseball State Tournament will be hosted from May 13-17, 2025, and May 12-16, 2026, at McMurry Park in Sulphur. Since 2014, Sulphur has hosted all classes of the Baseball State Tournament, drawing about 15,000 fans each year. The 2025 tournament will introduce a new format, including semifinals and finals for two divisions and two classes, and finals only in a best of 3 series for six divisions.



LHSAA Swim State Meet will be held from November 20-23, 2024, and November 19-22, 2025, at the Sulphur Parks and Recreation Aquatic Center. This event marks the 19th consecutive year that Visit Lake Charles has won the bid, attracting around 6,000 attendees over four days.



“We are incredibly proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Visit Lake Charles and the communities of Sulphur and Lake Charles,” said Eddie Bonine, Executive Director of LHSAA. “These championships are a highlight for student-athletes and their families, and the facilities and hospitality in Southwest Louisiana consistently provide a first-class experience for everyone involved.”

“The LHSAA championships are a significant economic driver for our region,” said Eric Zartler, Sr. Vice President of Sports at Visit Lake Charles. “These events fill hotels, restaurants, and retail stores, generating a substantial impact on our local businesses and creating jobs. We are committed to providing a world-class experience for the athletes, their families, and the entire LHSAA community.”

"At Sulphur Parks and Recreation, we're thrilled to extend our role as hosts for these prestigious championships,” shared Laurie Koelzer, Executive Director of Sulphur Parks and Recreation. “Our team's experience and dedication ensure a smooth-running event that creates lasting memories for athletes, families, and fans."

Jason Barnes, Director of Burton Complex, echoed the sentiment. “We are honored to once again host the LHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships. We are committed to providing an outstanding venue for these talented athletes and ensuring a fantastic experience for all attendees.”

Visit Lake Charles and its partners are already making preparations to ensure a successful run of championships in the coming years. With its world-class facilities, unmatched hospitality, and unwavering commitment to excellence, Southwest Louisiana is poised to remain the undisputed champion of high school athletics in Louisiana.

Visit Lake Charles, the official destination marketing organization for Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana, is the only organization in Southwest Louisiana providing advocacy, promotion, and education for the tourism industry.

The LHSAA is a private entity that provides and regulates interscholastic athletic programs that promote fair and equitable competition among its member schools that is in the best interest of the student-athlete.

