Super 16 | Lafayette QB Grayson Saunier

LAFAYETTE — For Lafayette’s Grayson Saunier, being the alpha comes naturally. Like his older brother Xan, Grayson is the starting quarterback for the Lions.

The signal-caller finished with first-team all-district honors in District 3-5A after a junior campaign of more than 2,500 total yards and 25 touchdowns.

“Grayson is going to lead us,” Lions head coach Cedric Figaro said. “Everything is going to be on his shoulders because he’s the start of the offense.”

The Lions' QB embraced the role of leading instantly.

However, as strong as Saunier’s shoulders are, they weren’t invincible, as he tore his left labrum in week eight.

“It hurt really bad,” Saunier said. “I knew something was up. I knew it wasn’t bad enough to where I couldn’t play. I was still running around just fine.”

With the season almost over and the Lions’ postseason hopes in the balance, Saunier decided to finish the year.

In turn, Lafayette clinched a spot in the 5A playoffs. This allowed Saunier to showcase his ability to lead by words and actions.

“I knew I could play through it,” Saunier said. “I knew it was okay because I played through the rest of the game with it. I couldn’t just leave my team behind.”

Saunier went into surgery in December of 2021. One week later, he began rehabbing while still in a sling.

He missed his junior year on the baseball diamond but insisted on being ready for the fall.

“I didn’t really talk about it too much,” Saunier said. “I just kept my head down and worked. I don’t really want to talk about it. I want to show it.”

“I knew Grayson was going to work through it,” Figaro said. “He had the surgery, went through physical therapy, and I knew he’d be on top of it. I knew we’d get him back.”

The doctors cleared a fully recovered Saunier in May of this year, and the senior is a poised lion ready to lead the pride.

“I’m just going to let it happen,” Saunier said. “I’m not going to force anything. I hope to set a good example, give words of encouragement, and try to push each other.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel