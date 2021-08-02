Super 16 | Jordan Allen and Brylan Green

At Lafayette Christian, Jordan Allen is known as "Mr. Lockdown" at cornerback.

"It's almost like the Deion Sanders effect, where we know that that side is good, they may complete a ball he may do something but we know we're not really concerned about having to help to his side," said LCA Head Coach Trev Faulk.

Brylan Green is the quarterback and center fielder of the defense at safety.

"He's a ball hawk," said Allen. "Everywhere you see the football, you see Brylan."

According to Faulk, Green's Football IQ is off the charts. Acting almost as another coach on the field for his team.

Together, the two are the watchtower that powers LCA's No Fly Zone.

"Our chemistry is real great. He'll give me that one look and I already know what it means," said Allen. "We switch up the coverage sometimes I do this you do that, you know."

And Green agrees.

"Just the communication part of me and Jordan and I think that's a big part of our game together," he said. "I kind of leave Jordan on his own because, you know, he can handle it. It's something I don't have to worry about. He's got the top receiver."

Last year, Allen and Green combined for eight interceptions while helping the Knights to average less than 8 points allowed per game.

The duo pushed each other from workouts to film study and it led to all-state honors for both.

"Every day we put in our work," said Green. "We need to, to make sure that we get down because the little details is where we see the big results."

The pair has also encouraged each other during the recruiting process.

Allen and Green are both 3-star prospects according to 247 sports. And in July, they turned dreams into reality with Allen committing to Penn State and Green heading to Liberty.

"We grew up at LCA. Just to see the work they put in," said Green. "We talked about this as freshman. We wrote stuff about it and now you see the results."

