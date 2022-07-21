Super 16 | Church Point RBs Tylon Citizen and Ja'Lon Reese

CHURCH POINT — Church Point flaunts their own version of Zoom and Boom at running back. Tylon Citizen is zoom and Ja’Lon Reese provides the boom.

“He’s the power back,” Citizen said. “If we need a first down or short touchdown, he’s going to get it.”

“He’s fast,” Reese said. “He can make a lot of people miss and jukes well.”

Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram bonded like brothers, but Reese and Citizen are bonded by blood.

The cousins’ relationship started as babies, but their chemistry on the field started churning in middle school.

“If he scored a touchdown, I would come back and score one too,” Citizen said. “We would keep it going like that.”

“They motivate each other,” Bears head coach John Arceneaux said. “No one wants their cousin to be better than them.”

Zoom and boom sped past the competition in high school and became the focus of the Bears’ offense.

In 2021, the tandem combined for nearly 2,000 yards and 29 touchdowns while getting first-team All-District honors in Class 5-3A. Citizen also earned all-state honors, District MVP, and the Bears made it to the Class 3A semifinals.

“We came a long way,” Reese said. “I feel like we deserve All-District and All-State.”

“After we saw that, it makes us want to go harder for this year,” Citizen said.

The job is not finished the pair want to blast their way to a championship, but they are ready to zip through the season and head to the dome.

“We have to leave it all out on the field,” Reese said. “We’re going to take the lead of the team.”

“We didn’t reach our goal,” Citizen said. “I want to work harder and get us to our goal.”

