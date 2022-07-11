Super 16 | Cecilia WR Germonie Davis

CECILIA — Standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 175 lbs, height may be a concern against Cecilia’s Germonie Davis.

However, he isn't fazed about his size because he takes on the tall task of rising to the challenge every Friday.

“Don’t let my height fool you,” Davis said. “I’m short, but I’m cold.” “When you do some of the things he does on a nightly basis, you don't really have to say much,” Bulldogs head coach Dennis Skains said. “I don't think you have to tell a kid that he got burned when I think he knows it. Germonie just does so many good things.”

The star receiver shined last season with over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. He took home Offensive MVP for District 4-4A.

“He's a slot receiver that can take screens,” Skains said. “You can give him the ball in space, he runs great routes, and he’s tough. He's going to be a guy that once they (colleges) get him they're going to realize that he's got a lot of weapons.”

Davis has an offer from Florida State on the table. His focus, however, isn't only on recruiting but also on the record books at Cecilia. “I want to get better,” Davis said. “I want to break the record. I want to leave school with records broken.”

In his career, Davis has 134 receptions and around 1,700 yards with the Bulldogs. The target to breaking the record is only 70 catches and 300 yards away.

“Everything is achievable,” Davis said. “It'll mean a lot because I’ll have my name on the wall when the little kids come around. They'll see my name. I’ll come back from college, and they'll see my name.”

------------------------------------------------------------

