Super 16 | Cecilia RB/LB Ridge Collins

CECILIA — For Cecilia’s Ridge Collins, his ability to play both sides of the field is admirable.

“He’s everything you want,” Cecilia head coach Dennis Skains said. “He’s been that for a few years. There’s not going to be a situation that’s too big for him.”

Entering his fourth season with the Bulldogs, the running back hit the ground running from the beginning.

“My freshman year I would hop instead of reading and go,” Collins said. “That’s where you can say I got better at.”

Defense, however, is his bread and butter. As a linebacker, he was named Defensive MVP of District 6-4A for the second straight season.

“He's somebody that’s been doing it for four years,” Skains said. “Since his freshman year, he’s always been one of the better football players on the field.”

Now what's surprising to Skains is that his star athlete hasn't received any college offers, but he's confident they're on the way.

“I've never had a player of his caliber that didn't have an offer at this point,” Skains said. “He's one of the best linebackers I've ever coached. The guy's relentless. You have to watch the film to see.”

“If I get an offer anywhere, I’m taking it,” Collins said.

Collins is looking to build on 2021's success, and he says there's no time for days off.

“I go hard every play and I don’t stop,” Collins said.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel