STM hosts family, fun, and football

Thanksgiving morning for St. Thomas More fans isn’t just about turkey and family dinners—it’s also about celebrating community and tradition on the football field.

Every year, faithful Cougar families gather as early as 7 AM to watch their kids practice, keeping alive a cherished ritual that blends sports, fellowship, and gratitude.

Though it may be too early in the day for ham or turkey, it’s never too early for camaraderie. Parents and fans exchange warm conversations, strengthening bonds within a community that feels like family.

“You don’t know their name but once you talk to them, it always leads to great conversation,” said Doug Keller. “It’s a very blessed event.”

This Thanksgiving tradition ties closely to the team’s remarkable success. Since 2017, the Cougars have consistently played deep into November, a testament to their dominance and dedication. For the players, this annual practice is both a privilege and a reminder of the legacy they’re building.

“My sophomore year, I was surprised,” said Senior Tight End Aiden Falgout. “But now, it’s something you take for granted until you step back and realize how awesome it is. We’re all a family here.”

As the Cougars gear up for their third straight title, and potentially their fifth championship in eight years, the significance of community support cannot be overstated. Parents play a vital role in creating this unique atmosphere of encouragement, pride, and love.

"Family is so much of our program," said Head Coach Jim Hightower. "This is our opportunity to show appreciation and thank you for the blessing that we have.”

