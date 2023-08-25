Southside graduate competing with Team USA in Romania

Four years ago, Gracie Cassidy came to Southside High School looking for a hobby.

After being recruited for powerlifting, Cassidy joined the team but had no idea that she would later rise to the occasion.

“I didn’t even know what powerlifting was in my freshman year,” Cassidy said. “I barely knew what it was in my sophomore year. It was kind of just something to do.”

Cassidy quickly elevated her skillset. During her sophomore year, she placed fourth at the state meet.

That taste of success drove her to work harder for her junior campaign, but she wouldn’t finish the way she wanted.

“I ended up bombing out,” Cassidy said. “It was kind of like I needed to work twice as hard during my senior year.”

Cassidy mustered her way back to the state meet in her senior year. This time, the Sharks alum won a championship.

She set the Division I bench record at 190 pounds, and shattered the total record at 810 pounds, all while weighing in at 123.

She would also become the first female powerlifting champ for Southside.

“I always wanted to win a state championship,” Cassidy said. “My mom was a coach, and I saw her do it one time. I always wanted to do it and match up with her.”

Fast forward to now, Cassidy has become a two-time national champion. In June, Team USA selected her to join them and compete in Romania.

For Cassidy, that moment is simply boosting her to what’s ahead.

“It was very cool,” Cassidy said. “I didn’t even expect it. It’s always so exciting to win nationals or anything. I’m always looking for what’s next. I’m ready to hit a new personal record.”

Cassidy will be one of eight girls on Team USA, but she’ll be the only one representing the Acadiana area.

For Cassidy, she’s hoping to uplift those waiting for their chance to shine.

“There are so many things that it can bring to you. If you had asked three years ago, would you believe you’re going to worlds, I wouldn’t even know the first thing about powerlifting.”

Cassidy will lift with Team USA at 1:00 a.m. on Friday, August 25.

