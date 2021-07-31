Shostak misses final round in Men's Trampoline at Tokyo Olympics

Lafayette gymnast Alexi Shostak missed his shot at an Olympic medal in the Men's Trampoline Final after failing to qualify on Friday.

Shostak placed 13th during qualifying with a score of 82.150. During his second routine of the qualifying competition, Shostak's leg slipped through the trampoline which eliminated him from advancing.

Only the top eight individuals advanced to the finals.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic games were Shostak's first representing the United States.

Ivan Litvinovich gave Belarus a second straight gold in the discipline after posting a score of 61.715 to edge 2012 Olympic champion Dong Dong of China during the final round.

Dylan Schmidt of New Zealand earned the bronze.

Natacha Pisarenko/AP From left, silver medallist Dong Dong, of China, gold medallist Ivan Litvinovich, of Belarus, and bronze medalist Dylan Schmidt, of New Zealand, pose for a photo during a medal ceremony after men's trampoline gymnastics at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Shostak lives in Lafayette and trains at Trampoline and Tumbling Express.

His teammate Nicole Ahsinger placed sixth during the Women's Trampoline Final on Friday. With a score 54.350, Ahsinger tied for the highest all-time finish of any American in trampoline at the Olympics.

Read more on her finish: Ahsinger places sixth during Women's Trampoline Final at Tokyo Olympics

Shostak and Ahsinger were the only participants in trampoline for the United States at the Olympics.

