Ahsinger places sixth during Women's Trampoline final at Tokyo Olympics

There was no medal ceremony for two-time Olympic trampoline gymnast Nicole Ahsinger.

The athlete from Acadiana finished in sixth place during the Women's Trampoline Finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Her final score of 54.350 is tied for the highest all-time finish of any American in trampoline at the Olympics. At the 2012 London games, U.S. gymnast and Lafayette native Savannah Vinsant also placed sixth in the Women's Trampoline Final.

China's Zhu Xueying and Liu Lingling claimed the gold and silver for the event. Zhu’s score of 56.635 was just enough to top Liu’s total of 56.350. Bryony Page of Great Britain earned the bronze after taking silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Ashley Landis/AP From left to right, Silver medallist Lingling Liu, of China, Gold medallist Xueying Zhu, of China, and bronze medallist Bryony Page, of Britain, celebrate during the medal ceremony for the women's trampoline gymnastics at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Two-time defending Olympic champion Rosie MacLennan of Canada just missed the podium, finishing fourth.

Ahsinger qualified for the final on Thursday, July 29, where she placed seventh. During Ahsinger's first Olympics in Rio she was unable to make it into the finals after placing 15th during the qualifying round.

Ahsinger's family and friends cheered her on from Acadiana Thursday night as she competed in Tokyo.

"It's really awesome to know that she has achieved her dream once and then has been able to repeat that and do it again," said Sydni Haydell. "We know how hard she's worked so seeing her achieve that dream two times is really awesome."

According to the Associated Press, Ahsinger said she plans to aim for the 2024 Games in Paris.

Read more about Ahsinger's journey to the top of her sport in the Trampoline Capitol of the USA, here.

Fellow Acadiana trampoline gymnast Alexi Shostak will compete on Friday in the Men's Trampoline qualifying at 11 pm. The Men's Finals will take place on Saturday. Coverage of the events will air on CNBC and can be streamed on the NBCSports app.

