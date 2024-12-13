Shaquille O’Neal Lifts Cecilia Bulldogs with Encouraging Words

Tuesday night, NBA legend and four-time champion Shaquille O’Neal sent a message of encouragement to the Cecilia Bulldogs, inspiring the team and its dedicated fanbase. Hundreds tuned in to view Shaq’s heartfelt words, though many are only now seeing the video for the first time.

Shaq, known not just for his basketball accolades but also for his larger-than-life personality, has been spotted in St. Martin Parish on several occasions. Though many have missed these rare sightings, the excitement surrounding his connection to the area continues to grow.

Rumors of Shaq’s local stops, including shopping at Piggly Wiggly, have fueled hope among fans eager to meet the basketball star.

“I heard he shops at the Piggly Wiggly, " said Bliss Lengrand. "I shop there, so hopefully, I can run into him. “If not, I hope he’s at the Superdome and comes to sit next to us.”

Longtime fans of the Bulldogs recall seeing Shaq at the local high school before, reinforcing the bond he has with the community.

As the Bulldogs gear up for their upcoming game, fans unable to make it to the Superdome are still finding ways to show their support.

“Take state, go Bulldogs, get ’em!” said Peggy Angelle.

“I want them to play their best game for me," said Harry Huval.

