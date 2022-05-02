Tyrann Mathieu signs deal with Saints

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints will finalize a deal with free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu “in the coming days,” according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Saints are making a key post-draft addition, as they’re expected to sign All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, sources say. A long-awaited signing that should be finalized in the coming days, the Honey Badger lands in a perfect spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2022

The former Kansas City Chief reached an agreement with the Black and Gold for a three-year, $33 million contract with $18 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Deal is now in place: Saints and Tyrann Mathieu officially reached agreement on a three-year, $33 million contract, including $18 million fully guaranteed, per sources. Language still needs to be finalized and the deal signed. But Mathieu is returning home to New Orleans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022

Before entering the league, Mathieu was arguably the best defensive back in college football with the LSU Tigers from 2010 to 2011. The former Tiger earned the 2011 Chuck Bednarik Award winner, which goes to the top defensive player in college football. He also nabbed the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was named a consensus All-American in 2011.

In his nine seasons in the NFL, the New Orleans native has won a Super Bowl while starting in 120 games, racking up 610 total tackles, 524 solo tackles, 10 sacks, 41 tackles for loss, and 26 interceptions.

