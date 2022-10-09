Taysom Hill dominates in Saints shootout win over Seahawks

Saints tight end Taysom Hill accounted for 203 total yards in New Orleans' 39-32 win over Seattle on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Hill rushed for 112 yards on nine carries and scored four total touchdowns including a 60-yard run in the fourth quarter to ice the game.

Running back Alvin Kamara returned to the lineup and accounted for 194 yards.

Quarterback Andy Dalton also started for a second consecutive week due to Jameis Winston being hurt. The former Bengals' QB completed 16 of his 24 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown.

With the win, New Orleans snaps a three-game losing streak.

New Orleans (2-3) stays home next week when they face Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 16. That game is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m.

