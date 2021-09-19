Short-handed Saints fall on the road to Panthers

NEW ORLEANS — The cards were stacked against New Orleans due to injuries and coaches being out due to COVID-19, and Carolina capitalized on that. The Panthers beat the Saints, 26-7.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston threw his first two interceptions of the season while finishing 11-of-22 passing, for 111 yards, and no passing touchdowns.

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 305 yards, two touchdown passes, and one interception.

Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for 72 yards, on 24 carries, with a touchdown run.

The Saints had 10 key starters to not play, while eight total coaches were not present due to COVID-19.

New Orleans (1-1) travels to New England on Sunday, September 26. The game is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m.

