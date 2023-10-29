Saints Soar to 38-27 victory over Colts, ending losing streak and tying for NFC South lead

On Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the New Orleans Saints' offense delivered an impressive performance, scoring five touchdowns to secure a 38-27 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

This much-needed win put an end to the Saints' recent two-game losing streak, bringing their season record to 4-4 and propelling them into a tie for the top spot in the NFC South. Meanwhile, the Colts saw their record drop to 3-5.

Star running back Alvin Kamara was a dual threat, contributing both a rushing and a receiving touchdown. Taysom Hill played a crucial role in the victory, registering two rushing touchdowns, and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed's 58-yard touchdown reception became the longest play of the season for the team. Quarterback Derek Carr demonstrated his precision, completing 19 of 27 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns. He sealed the game with another deep pass to Shaheed, who finished with three receptions for an impressive 153 yards. Kicker Blake Grupe added a 27-yard field goal with just 24 seconds remaining on the clock. In total, the Saints' offense amassed an impressive 511 yards during the game.