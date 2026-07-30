Saints sign Chris Olave to four-year extension

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have locked up one of their top offensive playmakers for the foreseeable future.

Wide receiver Chris Olave has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth up to $132 million, including $90 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Just in: Saints are signing WR Chris Olave to a four-year extension worth up to $132 million, including $90 million guaranteed, his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus, and Robert Bailey, tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/YrExVcnt4H — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2026

The deal now makes Olave the second highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL behind Seattle wide out Jaxon Smith Njigba (4-years, $168.6M).

Olave is coming off the best season of his career in 2025, when he caught 100 passes for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns. His 100 receptions marked a career high as he became the focal point of the Saints' passing attack.

After an injury-shortened 2024 season in which he finished with 32 catches for 400 yards and one touchdown, Olave bounced back in a big way.

The former Ohio State standout made an immediate impact after the Saints selected him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons, totaling 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie before following that with 87 catches for 1,123 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

Through four NFL seasons, Olave has totaled 291 receptions for 3,728 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel