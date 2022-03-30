Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins announces retirement

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans safety Malcolm Jenkins announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, March 30.

Grateful 🙏🏾 After 13 seasons, my time on the football field has come to an end. I’m just a boy from Piscataway, who through this game, became a champion in the sport and a champion for the people. My time on the field may be over, but I’ll never stop fighting for the people. ✊🏾🖤 pic.twitter.com/vd9u5eNU0H — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) March 30, 2022

The two-time Super Bowl champion played 13 seasons in the league with the Saints and Philadelphia Eagles. He would win a championship with each team.

Jenkins, 34, finishes his career with 1,044 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, and 21 interceptions.

