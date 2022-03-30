Watch
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins announces retirement

Malcolm Jenkins Saints
Butch Dill/AP
New Orleans Saints strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) carries after an interception that was overturned on review, in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Malcolm Jenkins Saints
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans safety Malcolm Jenkins announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, March 30.

The two-time Super Bowl champion played 13 seasons in the league with the Saints and Philadelphia Eagles. He would win a championship with each team.

Jenkins, 34, finishes his career with 1,044 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, and 21 interceptions.
