Saints rally behind Siemian but can't complete comeback

NEW ORLEANS — Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo's 29-yard field goal spoiled Trevor's Siemian's first start for New Orleans as Atlanta won, 27-25, on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan would launch a 64-yard pass to Cordarrelle Patterson to set up the game-winning field goal.

The Saints trailed 24-6 with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter before scoring 19 unanswered points.

In his debut as a Saints starter, Siemian completed 25 of his 41 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Ryan out-dueled Siemian, throwing for 343 yards and two touchdowns.

New Orleans (5-3) travels to face the Tennessee Titans next Sunday, Nov. 14. The game will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. and will air on CBS.

