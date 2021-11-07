Watch
Saints rally behind Siemian but can't complete comeback

Derick Hingle/AP
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Posted at 3:08 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 16:14:35-05

NEW ORLEANS — Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo's 29-yard field goal spoiled Trevor's Siemian's first start for New Orleans as Atlanta won, 27-25, on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan would launch a 64-yard pass to Cordarrelle Patterson to set up the game-winning field goal.

The Saints trailed 24-6 with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter before scoring 19 unanswered points.

In his debut as a Saints starter, Siemian completed 25 of his 41 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Ryan out-dueled Siemian, throwing for 343 yards and two touchdowns.

New Orleans (5-3) travels to face the Tennessee Titans next Sunday, Nov. 14. The game will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. and will air on CBS.

