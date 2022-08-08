Saints QB Winston "tweaks" foot in practice

METAIRIE — The New Orleans Saints received a scare Monday afternoon when quarterback Jameis Winston had to leave practice early with a foot injury.

How long he will be sidelined is unknown, but it is described as a tweak.

The foot injury has not been directly linked to Winston’s recovery from the ACL injury, that he suffered in 2021.

“He was rolling out in the 7-on-7 period when he felt it tweaked a little bit,” head coach Dennis Allen said. “We wanted to go in and get him evaluated.”

The Saints face the Houston Texans in their first preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Kickoff will be at 7:00 p.m. and will air on KATC.

