Saints QB Tyler Shough says offseason bonding built chemistry

METAIRIE — As he prepares for his first full season as the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback, Tyler Shough believes the work his offense put in away from the practice field could make a difference once the games begin.

During the offseason, Shough and several Saints receivers traveled to San Diego, where they trained together, built relationships and spent time with Saints legend Drew Brees.

The trip was centered on developing chemistry before the demands of the regular season make it more difficult for teammates to spend time together.

"I think that was Kellen's whole deal was compete and connect," Shough said. "We all competed against each other, whether it was our team groups, lifting, running, and then connecting. We spent a lot of time with each other and that was one of my main goals is hang out. Let's all go to dinner together. Let's go to San Diego. Let's go watch a movie because when we get to the season, it's really hard to find that time."

Shough said the combination of workouts and time away from football helped strengthen relationships throughout the offense, something he expects to carry over once the season begins.

The Saints continue training camp Friday with players putting on shoulder pads for the first time. The team is scheduled to begin fully padded practices Monday as preparations for the 2026 season ramp up.

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