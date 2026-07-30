Saints open training camp as Kellen Moore emphasizes growth

METAIRIE — The New Orleans Saints officially opened training camp Wednesday with their first practice of the summer, taking the field in helmets as preparations begin for the 2026 season.

Energy was high throughout the opening workout, including from Jennings native Travis Etienne Jr., as players began adjusting to first-year head coach Kellen Moore's system.

While Moore liked the team's effort and attitude, he acknowledged the Saints have plenty of work ahead before they're ready for the regular season.

"I think we're going to have 30 days where there's some good and there's some bad, and that's just how it is," Moore said. "I think our guys' energy, our approach was right. The details, the fundamentals, all that stuff, it's not there yet. We've got a lot of work to do, but that's part of this. There's a little bit of an expectation of that. There's a lot of good out there."

The Saints have just over two weeks to prepare for their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 15.

New Orleans also received difficult news as defensive lineman Bryan Bresee suffered a torn ACL during training camp. The injury is expected to sideline Bresee for the remainder of the 2026 season, dealing an early blow to the Saints' defensive front.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel