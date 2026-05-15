Saints open 2026 season at Detroit, host Raiders in home opener

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints will open the 2026 regular season on the road against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13 before hosting the Las Vegas Raiders in their home opener two weeks later, according to the team’s schedule release Thursday.

The Saints’ 2026 slate includes three games outside of the noon slot, highlighted by a Monday Night Football matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 5 and an international game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris on Oct. 25.

New Orleans begins preseason play Aug. 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars before road trips to the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.

The regular season starts with consecutive road games against Detroit and the Baltimore Ravens before the Saints return to the Caesars Superdome to face the Raiders on Sept. 27.

The Saints will face NFC South rival Atlanta twice in a four-game stretch during the middle of the season, including the Monday night contest in New Orleans and the regular-season finale in Atlanta on Jan. 3.

New Orleans also hosts the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the regular season.

Other road matchups include trips to face the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints’ Week 8 matchup against Pittsburgh will be played in Paris and televised by NFL Network. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Central Time.

New Orleans has its bye week on Nov. 1 before returning to action against the Browns on Nov. 8.

The Saints close the regular season at home against Tampa Bay during the weekend of Jan. 9-10, though the exact date and kickoff time have not yet been announced.

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