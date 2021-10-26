Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for season

NEW ORLEANS — Saints kicker Wil Lutz announced on Twitter that he will be out for the remainder of the season.

In a tweet, Lutz says he suffered a setback during his rehab that has forced him to "shut it down for the season.”

The greater the obstacle, the more glory in overcoming it! Congrats to Brian on his first game winner. New Orleans, you’re in good hands! pic.twitter.com/i68oqfVrRj — Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) October 26, 2021

The Georgia native congratulated rookie kicker Brian Johnson on his first NFL debut and for making a 33-yard game-winning kick in the Black and Gold's 13-10 win over Seattle on Monday, Oct. 25.

Lutz underwent surgery in August to repair his core muscle.

The 27-year-old kicked in all 16 games for the Saints in 2020, converting on 23 of 28 field-goal attempts and 57 of 58 extra-point tries.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel