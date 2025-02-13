Saints' Kellen Moore anchored in Family & Football

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have officially introduced Kellen Moore as their new head coach, entrusting the former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator with the task of leading the team back to the Super Bowl.

At just 36 years old, Moore becomes the youngest head coach in the NFL. Football runs deep in his family, with his brother, Kirby Moore, serving as the offensive coordinator at Missouri, and his father, Tom Moore, having coached both sons in high school.

Reflecting on his family's football legacy, Moore said, “He's (Moore's dad) excited. I mean, he was a high school football coach. For our family, for my brother to choose coaching, for myself to choose coaching, shows how much he meant to us. He's been along it the entire way... Football's meant a lot to our family.”

Moore did not provide a timeline for hiring coordinators but acknowledged the urgency, with the NFL Draft approaching at the end of April. He could even consider bringing his brother as the offensive coordinator.

