Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Saints say that Payton was immediately isolated following the positive test. He has been fully vaccinated.

Per NFL protocols, Payton will be out for 10 days unless he meets the league requirements for a fully vaccinated individual to return to the team environment.

Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen will assume the duties of head coach for the December 19, 2021 Tampa Bay game.

Payton will return to coach the December 27, 2021, game against the Miami Dolphins.

