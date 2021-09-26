Saints get back in the win column at New England

FOXBOROUGH — 26 years ago was the last time the Saints won against New England in Foxborough, until Sunday. The Black and Gold defense forced Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to throw three interceptions to beat the Patriots, 28-13.

The Saints drew first blood on a Jameis Winston to Alvin Kamara 11-yard touchdown, giving New Orleans a 7-0 lead.

Safety P.J. Williams registered the first interception that eventually led to Winston throwing a wild seven-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Callaway. Callaway’s first career extended the Saints' lead to 14-0.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins forced the second interception in the third quarter and took it 34 yards to the endzone, extending New Orleans' lead to 21-3.

Taysom Hill closed out the scoring for New Orleans with a four-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Winston finished the contest going 13-of-21 passing, 128 yards, and throwing two touchdowns.

Kamara finished with 27 touches for 118 yards while scoring a touchdown.

New Orleans (2-1) comes back home to face the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 3. The game is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel