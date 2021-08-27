Watch
Saints game moved to noon Saturday

The game will air on KATC
Posted at 10:12 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 11:12:21-04

The New Orleans Saints have moved up Saturday's game by seven hours.

The home game will now start at noon.

KATC will air the preseason game against the Cardinals.

Check back later on details on the pre and post-game.

