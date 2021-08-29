Saints evacuate to Dallas due to Hurricane Ida

With the threat of Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints have decided to evacuate.

The team took two commercial planes earlier this afternoon making it safely to the Dallas-Forthworth area. The team has plans to stay until Wednesday, if need be and depending on the severity of the storm, they'll have practice at the AT&T stadium in Arlington.

After the preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals was canceled, the Saints released the following statement:

"At the request of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, the NFL and the New Orleans Saints announced Friday, Aug. 27 that due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida on the Gulf Coast region that the team's preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals has been canceled. The game, which was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 28 was moved to noon at the Caesars Superdome. Due to the intensification of the hurricane throughout the day and after the most recent tropical update, the team's leadership has made the decision in the best interests of all personnel that may have been directly and indirectly affected by the storm. The announcement comes after constant communications with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security, Gov. Edwards and leading state officials and the National Football League. The team encourages all residents of the region to take precautionary measures to remain safe throughout the impending hurricane. The Saints will be in communication with season ticket account holders regarding applicable refunds and/or credits to their season ticket accounts."

