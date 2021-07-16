Watch
Saints' David Onyemata facing NFL suspension for banned substance

Saints
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jul 16, 2021
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata announced on social media that he tested positive for a banned substance and faces suspension for part of the 2021 NFL season.

Onyemata's Instagram post"

"I was informed by the NFLPA yesterday that I have tested positive for a banned substance resulting in a suspension for part of the 2021 NFL season," Onyemata wrote. "While I was certainly surprised and disappointed with this news, I am responsible for what I put in my body. As I have never knowingly taken anything that could cause a positive test, we are currently in the process of testing the supplements I was taking at the time of the test. Regardless, I am committed to being more aware of any medication and dietary supplements that may contain substances banned by the NFL."

The Saints drafted Onyemata as a fourth-round pick in 2016.

