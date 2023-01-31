Watch Now
Saints, Broncos finalize deal for Sean Payton

Sean Payton Saints
Danny Karnik/AP
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Sean Payton Saints
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 16:59:27-05

The New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos agreed on a deal to send Sean Payton to the Broncos, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Broncos are trading their 2023 first-round pick (29th overall) and their 2024 second-round pick. In exchange, the Saints will send Payton and their 2024 third-round pick to Denver.

This makes a path for Denver to sign a deal with Payton to make him their next head coach.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

