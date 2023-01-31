Saints, Broncos finalize deal for Sean Payton

The New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos agreed on a deal to send Sean Payton to the Broncos, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Breaking: Saints and Broncos are finalizing compensation in return for Super Bowl-winning HC Sean Payton, sources tell ESPN. This clears the way for Payton to sign with the Broncos to become Denver’s next head coach.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023
And so Payton is expected to head to Denver as its next HC. pic.twitter.com/HA4RAtE6P8
The Broncos are trading their 2023 first-round pick (29th overall) and their 2024 second-round pick. In exchange, the Saints will send Payton and their 2024 third-round pick to Denver.
This makes a path for Denver to sign a deal with Payton to make him their next head coach.
