Saints, Broncos finalize deal for Sean Payton

The New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos agreed on a deal to send Sean Payton to the Broncos, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Breaking: Saints and Broncos are finalizing compensation in return for Super Bowl-winning HC Sean Payton, sources tell ESPN. This clears the way for Payton to sign with the Broncos to become Denver’s next head coach.



And so Payton is expected to head to Denver as its next HC. pic.twitter.com/HA4RAtE6P8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

The Broncos are trading their 2023 first-round pick (29th overall) and their 2024 second-round pick. In exchange, the Saints will send Payton and their 2024 third-round pick to Denver.

This makes a path for Denver to sign a deal with Payton to make him their next head coach.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel