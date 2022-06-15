Saints begin mini-camp under Allen Era

METAIRIE — Before the Saints go marching into the regular season, this period is about adjustments.

With notable moves in the off-season, the Saints are also looking forward to returning key players from injury like Michael Thomas, Wil Lutz and Jameis Winston.

A good start was 100% attendance from the team on day one as they look to build on a new foundation.

"I think this is a time to really work on your fundamentals and your technique. You're really kind of getting the skeleton look at scheme, you know what we're gonna do offensively, defensively and then the kicking game", says Allen. "Really it's just about get your team together and begin to develop that team chemistry and the team bonding."

