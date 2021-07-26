Saints and Caesars Entertainment make deal on Superdome naming rights

The New Orleans Saints and Caesars Entertainment announced Monday, July 26 the formation of a 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership that rebrands the New Orleans' stadium as the Caesars Superdome.

Caesars Superdome will host all Saints home football games, and Super Bowl LIX to be played in February 2025.

"All of us at Caesars are proud to be part of New Orleans' vibrant culture. We understand that the Caesars Superdome is more than an iconic venue, it's the symbol of a resilient and innovative community," said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "We've had a strong relationship with the New Orleans Saints for nearly two decades and we are thrilled with the opportunity to strengthen it and celebrate our commitment to the city, the state, and the entire Gulf Coast region."

The Caesars Superdome, in a partnership between the Saints, the State of Louisiana and the Superdome Commission, is currently undergoing a $450 million renovation, they say. Prior to the most recent renovation, the facility had seen over $350 million in improvements in the last 12 years.

This most recent project will enhance the quality of experience for the spectator at all levels, with the addition of field level suites, improved concessions and vertical spaces.

This renovation is expected to be completed by Super Bowl LIX.

The New Orleans Saints and Gayle Benson have pledged all proceeds from the partnership will go directly back into the building to help with ongoing and continued renovations, which include enhanced and expanded concourses, vertical transportation systems and on-field high-end hospitality luxury suites.

"This partnership sends a strong message about the positive future for the New Orleans Saints, Caesars Entertainment, and the entire state of Louisiana," Saints Owner Gayle Benson said. "That message states that companies with the global reach of Caesars Entertainment is investing in our city, state and region. Caesars has long been one of the world's most respected entertainment companies. Caesars is in the midst of creating a first-class multi-million dollar entertainment facility in downtown New Orleans, this significant investment also demonstrates the strength of their commitment to our state and region. We are proud to partner with a company that is dedicated to the economic growth of our city, state and region."

The Caesars Superdome has housed the Saints since 1975. The naming rights agreement includes the opportunity for Caesars Entertainment branding on the exterior of the facility, as well as stadium signage and other unique displays inside the stadium.

Mercedes-Benz USA held the naming rights to the stadium since 2011, with the brand experiencing significantly increasing sales and visibility. That visibility now shifts to Caesars Entertainment.

